Rada plans to provide an opportunity for the head of SAPO to appoint prosecutors who will oversee the Ord: the bill passed the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law, according to which supervision of compliance with laws during operational search activities can also be carried out by prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office by order of the deputy prosecutor general - head of the SAPO. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11168.

Details

"No. 11168 - providing an opportunity for the Deputy Prosecutor General-Head of the SAPO to appoint persons supervising the Ord from among the SAPO prosecutors. As a basis, 277 (deputies-Ed.)," Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, supervision of compliance with laws during operational search activities can also be carried out by prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office by order of the Deputy Prosecutor General - Head of the SAPO.

The explanatory note states that from January 1, 2024, after the entry into force of the law "on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and other legislative acts of Ukraine on strengthening the independence of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office", there is a need to amend part one of Article 14 of the law "on operational search activities".

After the liquidation of SAPO as an independent structural division of the Prosecutor General's Office, the provision of Article 14 will not apply to Sapo prosecutors.

Recall

On December 8 , the Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on independence of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office, but only with a "very partial" abolition of some norms of the "Lozovoy amendments".