Police officers accused of sexually assaulting a woman are outraged in India

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109581 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113508 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184046 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146364 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148292 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140934 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190679 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112242 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180339 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104913 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 53016 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 42388 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 70604 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 43599 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 39512 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184046 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190679 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180339 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207502 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196103 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146383 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145910 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150296 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141414 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158032 views
Actual
Police officers accused of sexually assaulting a woman are outraged in India

Police officers accused of sexually assaulting a woman are outraged in India

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14653 views

A 32-year-old woman has accused police officers of physical and sexual abuse at a police station in Odisha. The incident caused public outrage, an investigation was launched, and several police officers were suspended.

India will investigate allegations of physical and sexual abuse of a woman by a group of police officers at a police station in the eastern state of Odisha. The alleged assault has caused a public outcry, and several police officers who may be involved have already been suspended. UNN writes about this with reference to the BBC.

Details

Last week, a 32-year-old woman and her fiancé, an army officer, filed charges of violence against police officers. Her video message was widely circulated on the Internet, and the state department for combating crime launched an investigation into the case.

A law graduate who runs a restaurant in Bhubaneswar, the state capital, said she went to Bharatpur police station with her fiancé after the restaurant closed around 01:00 because a group of men were chasing them on the road. She said they asked the police to send a patrol car to intercept the men, who could not get far.

The policemen refused to write a statement, instead they started mocking us. When I told them that I graduated from law school and knew my rights, they got even angrier

- she said.

According to her, the situation escalated after the police took her fiancé to the detention center. She said that two female police officers beat her and dragged her across the hall by her hair, tied her up and locked her in a room. Then men entered the room, beat her and threatened to rape her, she said.

The police released a statement last week saying that the officer and his fiancée arrived at the station drunk and that the woman was aggressive. They claimed that she had hit a female police officer and bit another officer. She was arrested and a judge remanded her in custody. But three days later, the Supreme Court released the woman on bail and criticized the police and the lower court that had imprisoned her.

Since then, many people have written angry posts on social media, and former and current army officers have shared a viral video of the woman and promised to support her struggle, as her father is a retired army brigadier.

The Indian army also wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the Odisha High Court, stating that "the soldier was detained for almost 14 hours without being charged" and that "his prestige has been degraded due to the serious incident.

The woman's father told the BBC that he tried to find his daughter that night, saying that the police had not informed him of the charges.

The state government said it "respects the Indian army" and is "concerned about the dignity, safety and rights of women." It appointed retired judge Chitta Ranjan Dash to conduct an investigation and submit a report within 60 days. Seven men accused of harassing the couple were arrested by police and released on bail.

Recall

Manipur state authorities imposed a curfew and cut off the Internet due to escalating ethnic violence. At least 9 people were killed in September as a result of attacks by armed groups.

Canadian fashion mogul sentenced to 11 years for sexual assault10.09.24, 10:04 • 13554 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
indiaIndia

Contact us about advertising