About 200-300 civilians may remain in Vovchansk and in the vicinity of southern villages from the city - police

It is not yet known how many people may remain in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, but it is estimated that about 200-300 people may be in the city and in the vicinity of the southern villages from the city. This was stated by Oleksiy Kharkivsky, the chief patrol officer of the Vovchansk police department, during a telethon on Friday, according to a UNN correspondent.

At the moment, there is no such information because it is impossible to count the number. Many people left on their own. We took about 1500 people from Vovchansk itself. Therefore, we do not know the exact number of people left. According to rough estimates, about 200-300 people are all that are left in Vovchansk and in the vicinity of the southern villages of Vovchansk itself - Kharkivsky said.

Details

He added that the occupants are inflicting intense attacks on Vovchansk itself, police officers have been under fire several times and are wounded.

"The situation is difficult, extremely tense, as there is constant shelling from tanks, artillery and mortars. There are also FPV drones that hit vehicles moving through Vovchansk. There was a case when volunteers wanted to drive into the city without coordinating with the military administration and came under fire from FPV drones," the police officer added.

Recall

As of 23:30 on May 16, 10 combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector , during which the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to repel 8 attacks in the areas of Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk. However, the enemy continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian units in the Shebekino-Vovchansk area. The situation in Vovchansk is under control. In total, enemy losses in the Kharkiv sector amounted to 160 occupants and 21 units of weapons and military equipment over the past day.