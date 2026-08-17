Poland's Ministry of Defense said that Warsaw is preparing for war but hopes it will not happen

$44.690.0151.810.10
ukenru
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 1200 views
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
09:52 AM • 1412 views
Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did beforePhoto
08:44 AM • 8622 views
The Verkhovna Rada expects the President to submit nominations for the defense and foreign ministers, possibly even today, says MP
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 10295 views
5 myths about a tourist visa to the United States: lawyer explained what actually influences the consul’s decision
07:16 AM • 13653 views
The U.S. Congress is struggling to deal with AI-generated errors - Politico
06:42 AM • 15764 views
Russia launched missile strike on Kharkiv region: 10 killed, 8 injured
05:03 AM • 25819 views
The Russian army struck Izium with a "Tornado-S" system, injuring five people, including a childPhoto
04:39 AM • 34950 views
A large-scale UAV attack and fires at civilian facilities were recorded in the Moscow regionVideo
04:21 AM • 18348 views
"ATESH" reported hidden restrictions on men leaving Russia
August 18, 03:47 AM • 16041 views
U.S.-Canada trade talks have stalled over auto tariffs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
5m/s
30%
736mm
Popular news
Adrien Brody and Sean Penn will star in a film about Ukrainian divers and the sabotage of Nord StreamAugust 18, 01:39 AM • 8242 views
Russia threatened Britain with consequences over Ukraine's use of British dronesAugust 18, 01:57 AM • 10125 views
The U.S. Army is developing a missile with a range of over 1,000 km for launch from HIMARSAugust 18, 02:16 AM • 9424 views
Russians showed Moscow’s air defense up close, with a "Pantsir-S1M" on a 35-meter towerPhotoVideoAugust 18, 02:38 AM • 14230 views
What is celebrated on August 18 in Ukraine and around the world August 18, 04:00 AM • 11397 views
Publications
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 1224 views
Enrollment in the first grade: what documents are required and what to do if there are no placesAugust 17, 03:24 PM • 61135 views
Pressure on the judiciary: where is the line between the right to a defense and interference in justiceAugust 17, 12:21 PM • 58479 views
Ministry of Finance explained how aviation leasing should be taxed, which led the Economic Security Bureau to open criminal proceedings
Exclusive
August 17, 11:06 AM • 58281 views
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 105329 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 44788 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 51760 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 59637 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 57825 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 86805 views
Actual
M270 (MLRS)
Nord Stream
Film
Technology
FIFA (video game series)

Poland's Ministry of Defense said that Warsaw is preparing for war but hopes it will not happen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4784 views

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said that preparations are underway for a potential war, including in the energy and infrastructure sectors. He stressed that Russia is not ready for a confrontation with NATO but could rebuild its capabilities.

Poland's Ministry of Defense said that Warsaw is preparing for war but hopes it will not happen

The Polish government said that it is preparing for a potential war but hopes that it will not happen. Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk said this, Polsat News reports, as cited by UNN

We are preparing for war, hoping that it will never happen 

- Tomczyk said. 

He added that the state is also preparing for possible aggression in the energy and infrastructure sectors.  

Commenting on the statement by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich, who said that by 2027 Russia could restore its military potential and be ready for a conflict with Europe, Tomczyk said: "We no longer divide scenarios into realistic and unrealistic, but only into likely and unlikely ones. Today, I would no longer name a specific date. Even some large-scale provocation by the Kremlin could occur quite soon, within several months."

According to him, much depends on the course of the war in Ukraine. 

If this war ends, then, of course, that would be very good, but it is then very likely that Russia will begin restoring its potential for the next armed conflict. Today, Putin’s Russia is not ready for a confrontation with NATO and would lose such a war. All the more so because we see that Ukraine has stopped Russia—what, then, can be said about the Alliance’s full potential? We must be aware of our own strength. Use it, put the situation in order, support Ukraine, and keep Russia as far away from us as possible 

- the deputy minister concluded. 

It will be recalled 

On August 15, Poland held the largest military parade in its history in Warsaw, during which more than 2,000 service members and more than 300 pieces of military equipment demonstrated the country’s defence capabilities. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World