Poland's Ministry of Defense said that Warsaw is preparing for war but hopes it will not happen

The Polish government said that it is preparing for a potential war but hopes that it will not happen. Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk said this, Polsat News reports, as cited by UNN.

We are preparing for war, hoping that it will never happen - Tomczyk said.

He added that the state is also preparing for possible aggression in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Commenting on the statement by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich, who said that by 2027 Russia could restore its military potential and be ready for a conflict with Europe, Tomczyk said: "We no longer divide scenarios into realistic and unrealistic, but only into likely and unlikely ones. Today, I would no longer name a specific date. Even some large-scale provocation by the Kremlin could occur quite soon, within several months."

According to him, much depends on the course of the war in Ukraine.

If this war ends, then, of course, that would be very good, but it is then very likely that Russia will begin restoring its potential for the next armed conflict. Today, Putin’s Russia is not ready for a confrontation with NATO and would lose such a war. All the more so because we see that Ukraine has stopped Russia—what, then, can be said about the Alliance’s full potential? We must be aware of our own strength. Use it, put the situation in order, support Ukraine, and keep Russia as far away from us as possible - the deputy minister concluded.

It will be recalled

On August 15, Poland held the largest military parade in its history in Warsaw, during which more than 2,000 service members and more than 300 pieces of military equipment demonstrated the country’s defence capabilities.