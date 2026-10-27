Poland will establish a PAC-3 missile maintenance center for Patriot systems

A European service center for PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defense systems will be established in Poland. Poland’s Deputy Defense Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka announced this on the social media platform X, UNN reports.

Details

According to the deputy minister, four countries competed for the right to host this facility in Europe: in addition to Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway.

"From the very beginning, we remained in constant contact with the American side. This success was not obvious. It is the result of months of negotiations and the persistent work of the entire team," the statement said.

Additional information

As UNN previously reported, in September Poland proposed hosting a Patriot missile plant under a U.S. license. The country is also preparing legislation to accelerate the construction of a U.S. base.

Poland will reinforce its troops and deploy Patriots near the border with Ukraine