Poland is preparing the 45th aid package for Ukraine - Sikorsky

Poland is currently working on a new military aid package for Ukraine. This will be the 45th support package, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Friday.

"Poland has sent 44 aid packages to Ukraine, and now we are organizing the 45th one... We believe that we have contributed about 4 billion euros in military assistance alone," Radoslaw Sikorski told reporters at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague.

