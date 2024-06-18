$41.340.03
Pletenchuk: Russians are using Mariupol port to export looted property

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27502 views

Russian troops are actively using the ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk to export looted property - metal, grain and other stolen goods - from the occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

Pletenchuk: Russians are using Mariupol port to export looted property

Russian troops are actively using the ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk to export looted property from the occupied territories. This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

I'm not sure about the presence of combat units of ships in Mariupol, but civilian vessels are constantly there. They even carried out dredging works, given that the sea is not deep there, there may be shallow water. They are using the port of Mariupol primarily to take out looted property: metal, grain and what they stole from the occupied territories of the south,

- Pletenchuk said.

He added that in addition to Mariupol, they also use the ports in Berdiansk.

Recall

The first enemy tanker with diesel fuel entered the port of Mariupol since the beginning of the Russian occupation, probably to provide fuel for military vehicles and equipment on the front line.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Ukrainian Navy
Berdiansk
Mariupol
