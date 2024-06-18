Pletenchuk on the Possibility of a Marine Landing in the South: Approaching our coast is a deadly number



The Russian Navy is not able to approach the Ukrainian coast at a distance of less than 100 nautical miles, and conducting landing operations is extremely difficult for them. This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent .

Approaching our coastline is not an asterisked task, but a deadly one in principle. They cannot come closer than 100 nautical miles to our shore, let alone with such large targets as the VDK, - Pletenchuk says.

Details

According to him, Russia does not have the basic means of delivering airborne forces.

"In addition, such operations are the most complex type of maritime operations and usually take place not as a separate operation, but as part of a general military operation to support land components," he added.

Pletenchuk explains that if the enemy had succeeded on land, as they did at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when they bypassed Mykolaiv from the north and stopped them in Voznesensk, then it would have made sense to land if they had reached the Odesa region.

"This operation is basically meaningless, so we shouldn't expect such situations now," he said.

Recall

Over the past day , 136 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. Defense forces struck 13 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.