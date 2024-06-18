$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14336 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 138292 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137500 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151380 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 206438 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243366 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150590 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370630 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183059 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149928 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Pletenchuk on the Possibility of a Marine Landing in the South: Approaching our coast is a deadly number

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18680 views

The Russian navy cannot come closer than 100 nautical miles to the Ukrainian coast, and conducting amphibious operations is extremely difficult for it.

Pletenchuk on the Possibility of a Marine Landing in the South: Approaching our coast is a deadly number


The Russian Navy is not able to approach the Ukrainian coast at a distance of less than 100 nautical miles, and conducting landing operations is extremely difficult for them. This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent .

Approaching our coastline is not an asterisked task, but a deadly one in principle. They cannot come closer than 100 nautical miles to our shore, let alone with such large targets as the VDK,

- Pletenchuk says.

Details

According to him, Russia does not have the basic means of delivering airborne forces.

"In addition, such operations are the most complex type of maritime operations and usually take place not as a separate operation, but as part of a general military operation to support land components," he added.

Pletenchuk explains that if the enemy had succeeded on land, as they did at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when they bypassed Mykolaiv from the north and stopped them in Voznesensk, then it would have made sense to land if they had reached the Odesa region.

"This operation is basically meaningless, so we shouldn't expect such situations now," he said.

Recall

Over the past day , 136 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. Defense forces struck 13 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

