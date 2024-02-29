"Perfectly worked out operation" - the DIU about the strike on the concentration of Russian forces in Olenivka

A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, called the strike on the concentration of Russian forces in the temporarily occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region, a planned work of the Ukrainian security and defense forces, on February 29, on Radio Liberty, UNN reports .

He added that this was not the first such attack, and announced that similar operations would take place in the future.

This is the planned work of the Ukrainian security and defense forces and the effective use of available means. Intelligence on the ground, military intelligence, is working to identify places where the enemy is concentrated, manpower and equipment. In this situation, the operation was perfectly worked out, the information was used promptly, and a significant blow was dealt to the enemy - said the DIU representative.

Asked where the intelligence service gets its information about the accumulation of Russian forces in the occupied territory or about planned formations of Russian forces, Yusov said it was a "combined story." "The information is obtained from several sources to make sure it is true.

On the morning of February 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reportedthat the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the concentration of Russian troops in Olenivka, Donetsk region, using Ukrainian multiple launch rocket systems.

The General Staff reported 19 occupants killed, including the deputy commander of a Russian military unit, and 12 wounded, including the commander of that unit.