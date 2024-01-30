Perebyinis: Meeting with Szijjártó in Ukraine was a breakthrough, including in the issue of dialogue between the leaders of Ukraine and Hungary

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis considers the meeting of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Ukraine a breakthrough, including in the issue of dialogue between the leaders of Ukraine and Hungary. He said this during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Perebyinis, summarizing the meeting with Szijjarto, said that "it was an extremely significant meeting. He noted that for a long time, our relations with Hungary had been in such a frozen state, and there had been no meetings at such a high level. "But the issues that we need to discuss with Hungary do not disappear. And it's very good that we did manage to agree on this meeting. And the fact that it lasted more than 6 hours, just the negotiations themselves, means that there were a lot of topics to discuss," he said.

And if I were to summarize it, I would say that it was successful, I would even say breakthrough, both in terms of discussing quite practical issues, pragmatic issues for both sides, and in terms of establishing a dialogue between the leaders. The meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Hungary, the desire to hold such a meeting was confirmed on both sides, and now we will actively work to make it happen in practice - said Perebyinis.

