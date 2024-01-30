Perebyinis: Meeting with Szijjártó in Ukraine was a breakthrough, including in the issue of dialogue between the leaders of Ukraine and Hungary

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 76633 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118890 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123501 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165367 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165526 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268251 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176934 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166876 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148634 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238172 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101170 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 69870 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 42862 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 38957 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 52269 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268251 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238172 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223490 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248942 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235012 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118890 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100644 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101072 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117556 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118179 views
Perebyinis: Meeting with Szijjártó in Ukraine was a breakthrough, including in the issue of dialogue between the leaders of Ukraine and Hungary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25768 views

Deputy Foreign Minister Perebyinis called the Hungarian Foreign Minister's visit to Ukraine a breakthrough, including in terms of dialogue between the two leaders. Both sides confirmed their desire to hold a meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Hungary.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis considers the meeting of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Ukraine a breakthrough, including in the issue of dialogue between the leaders of Ukraine and Hungary. He said this during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Perebyinis, summarizing the meeting with Szijjarto, said that "it was an extremely significant meeting. He noted that for a long time, our relations with Hungary had been in such a frozen state, and there had been no meetings at such a high level. "But the issues that we need to discuss with Hungary do not disappear. And it's very good that we did manage to agree on this meeting. And the fact that it lasted more than 6 hours, just the negotiations themselves, means that there were a lot of topics to discuss," he said.

Negotiations between Kuleba, Yermak and Siyarto lasted more than 6 hours - MFA29.01.24, 18:03 • 35207 views

And if I were to summarize it, I would say that it was successful, I would even say breakthrough, both in terms of discussing quite practical issues, pragmatic issues for both sides, and in terms of establishing a dialogue between the leaders. The meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Hungary, the desire to hold such a meeting was confirmed on both sides, and now we will actively work to make it happen in practice

- said Perebyinis.

Ukraine is working on preparations for Orban's visit - Deputy Prime Minister25.01.24, 16:50 • 24807 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
yevhen-perebyinisYevhen Perebyinis
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

