Ukraine is working on preparations for Orban's visit - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24808 views

Ukrainian and Hungarian officials are preparing for the upcoming visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

The meeting of the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Uzhhorod on January 29 will be related to the preparation of the upcoming visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said in Brussels, UNN reports citing Radio Liberty.

Details

When asked about this meeting, Stefanishyna said that it was "related to the preparation of Prime Minister Orban's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister (of Hungary - ed.) last visited Ukraine in 2010, a country that we don't remember much anymore. It is important for us that he came. Therefore, first of all, we are focusing on the bilateral agenda

- said the Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration.

The top official also emphasized that the Ukrainian side has "already done a lot" to this end.

"We have adopted legislation that has been recognized as effective and of high quality by the Hungarian side. We have teams at the level of the First Deputy Minister of Education, colleagues from the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who coordinate on a weekly basis to implement the legislation and monitor its implementation in each school. We also discuss strategic issues related to the upcoming Hungarian presidency (in the EU Council from July 1, 2024 - ed.)," Stefanishyna emphasized

She added that these issues will also be raised in Uzhhorod. In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister will have bilateral contacts with her counterpart in the Hungarian government.

"Ukraine is doing a lot because of its openness, its openness to dialogue even with the most difficult partners. But we are also taking the steps that depend on us," the official said.

Stefanyshyna did not respond to Radio Liberty's request to clarify whether Viktor Orban should come to Kyiv or Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Budapest. She referred to the fact that the Foreign Minister should be better informed about this nuance, but noted that she sees the point in the Hungarian prime minister's visit.

"It is important for me to see Prime Minister Orban in Kyiv because he plays a difficult role in making historic decisions for Ukraine. And it is important for me that this person sees the country as Ukrainians see it," she said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

