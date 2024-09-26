Pentagon recommended providing Ukraine with white phosphorus ammunition, but White House refused - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 79780 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105090 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169525 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139240 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143906 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139336 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183290 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112105 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173732 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104768 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Pentagon recommended providing Ukraine with white phosphorus ammunition, but White House refused - media

Pentagon recommended providing Ukraine with white phosphorus ammunition, but White House refused - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 103652 views

Pentagon officials offered the Biden administration to provide Ukraine with white phosphorus munitions to create smoke and light. The White House rejected this offer several times.

Pentagon officials have recommended that President Joe Biden's administration provide Ukraine with white phosphorus ammunition for use on the battlefield. However, the White House has rejected this idea several times. NBC News writes about this with the reference to the source, UNN reports.

Details

The Pentagon has recommended providing Ukraine with white phosphorus shells as part of several aid packages, including the most recent one. However, the presidential administration has rejected this proposal several times.

The publication adds that the United States currently uses white phosphorus in artillery shells to create smoke and camouflage troop movements, as well as to illuminate the battlefield. The recommendation was to provide Ukraine with artillery shells with white phosphorus for the purpose of creating light and smoke, but not for use against enemy troops.

The newspaper's sources explain that the stigma of white phosphorus and fears that it could affect civilians kept Biden administration officials from approving this recommendation.

According to officials, if this decision is approved, it will not be announced publicly.

Recall

The Pentagon announced a new $375 million security assistance package for Ukraine. The package includes ammunition, missiles, anti-tank systems, armored vehicles, and other military equipment.

Zelenskyy and Biden discuss support, plan for Ukraine's victory and recovery on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly26.09.24, 07:04 • 104278 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPoliticsNews of the World
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
white-houseWhite House
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

