Pentagon recommended providing Ukraine with white phosphorus ammunition, but White House refused - media

Pentagon officials have recommended that President Joe Biden's administration provide Ukraine with white phosphorus ammunition for use on the battlefield. However, the White House has rejected this idea several times. NBC News writes about this with the reference to the source, UNN reports.

Details

The Pentagon has recommended providing Ukraine with white phosphorus shells as part of several aid packages, including the most recent one. However, the presidential administration has rejected this proposal several times.

The publication adds that the United States currently uses white phosphorus in artillery shells to create smoke and camouflage troop movements, as well as to illuminate the battlefield. The recommendation was to provide Ukraine with artillery shells with white phosphorus for the purpose of creating light and smoke, but not for use against enemy troops.

The newspaper's sources explain that the stigma of white phosphorus and fears that it could affect civilians kept Biden administration officials from approving this recommendation.

According to officials, if this decision is approved, it will not be announced publicly.

Recall

The Pentagon announced a new $375 million security assistance package for Ukraine. The package includes ammunition, missiles, anti-tank systems, armored vehicles, and other military equipment.

