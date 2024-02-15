Pentagon announces successful launch of six hypersonic and ballistic missile tracking satellites

The Pentagon has announced the successful launch of six satellites that will track hypersonic and ballistic missiles. UNN reports this with reference to the Pentagon's website.

On Wednesday, the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the Space Development Agency (SDA) confirmed the successful launch of six satellites into low Earth orbit at 17:30 EST from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket - the Pentagon said in a statement.

Details

As noted, two satellites equipped with devices for tracking hypersonic and ballistic missiles were successfully delivered into orbit. The other four satellites will become part of the fighter jet tracking system.

The satellites are currently undergoing initial testing and verification.

It is reported that after the launch of the two experimental systems, it will take two years to test them in orbit.

Over the next few weeks, engineers will conduct checks to ensure that the satellites are working and interacting with other systems as expected.

