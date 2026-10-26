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"Peace through strength is the only strategy": Sybiha called for increased pressure on Russia to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said that pressure on Russia is critically important to end the war. According to him, force should be directed against the aggressor, not against the country defending itself.

"Peace through strength is the only strategy": Sybiha called for increased pressure on Russia to end the war

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on the statement by Russian President’s aide Yuri Ushakov that Moscow expected pressure to be put on Ukraine by the United States after the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Sybiha, maintaining and increasing pressure on Russia remains critically important for "ending this war".

As long as Russia believes that it can achieve the objectives of its invasion — objectives it is unable to achieve on the battlefield — by exerting pressure on Ukraine to force it to surrender, it will not be ready for serious negotiations

— the Foreign Minister said.

He added that "this war cannot be ended by stopping Ukraine’s resistance".

"It can be ended only by stopping the aggressor’s attacks. ... Peace through strength is the only strategy that works. But this strength must be directed against the aggressor, not against the country defending itself," Sybiha added.

Reminder

Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov accused Europe of having "proudly buried" the agreements between Russia and the United States in Anchorage.

Ukraine, the United States and Russia have agreed to hold talks in November, Zelenskyy reports the results of the consultations25.10.26, 20:34 • 5858 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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