Peace Summit, Ukraine-Balkans meeting, air defense and artillery: Zelenskyy talks with Greek Prime Minister
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis preparations for the second Ukraine-Balkans summit, invited Greece to organize the Global Peace Summit, and informed him of Ukraine's defense needs, particularly in air defense and artillery. They also discussed unblocking €50 billion in EU aid to Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he had discussed with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis preparations for the second Ukraine-Balkans summit and invited to join the organization of the Global Peace Summit, and the parties discussed Ukraine's needs, including air defense and artillery, UNN reports.
Had a phone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to coordinate joint international efforts. They discussed preparations for the second Ukraine-Balkans summit. Thanked Greece for its participation in the 4th Davos meeting of advisors and invited it to join the organization of the Global Peace Summit
According to him, the parties also "discussed the course of hostilities, and I conveyed Ukraine's current defense needs, especially in terms of air defense and artillery.
"I am grateful for Greece's support of our rapprochement with the EU. I emphasized the importance of timely unblocking of the European assistance in the amount of EUR 50 billion. It will be a powerful signal for other international partners," the President noted.
