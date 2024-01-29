Peace Summit, Ukraine-Balkans meeting, air defense and artillery: Zelenskyy talks with Greek Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he had discussed with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis preparations for the second Ukraine-Balkans summit and invited to join the organization of the Global Peace Summit, and the parties discussed Ukraine's needs, including air defense and artillery, UNN reports.

Had a phone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to coordinate joint international efforts. They discussed preparations for the second Ukraine-Balkans summit. Thanked Greece for its participation in the 4th Davos meeting of advisors and invited it to join the organization of the Global Peace Summit - Zelensky wrote on social media.

According to him, the parties also "discussed the course of hostilities, and I conveyed Ukraine's current defense needs, especially in terms of air defense and artillery.

"I am grateful for Greece's support of our rapprochement with the EU. I emphasized the importance of timely unblocking of the European assistance in the amount of EUR 50 billion. It will be a powerful signal for other international partners," the President noted.

Ramstein 18: Austin calls for "digging deep" to provide Ukraine with more air defense and interception capabilities