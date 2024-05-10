Peace summit, security agreement and coalition for demining: Zelenskyy talks to the Prime Minister of Iceland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had his first phone conversation with Bjarni Benediktsson in his new post as Prime Minister of Iceland - congratulating him on his appointment and inviting him to the Peace Summit in Switzerland, UNN reports.

I am grateful that Bjarni accepted the invitation and confirmed his readiness to use his personal contacts in Africa to engage as many countries of the Global South as possible. We discussed the preparations for the next Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, which will take place soon, and the progress of negotiations on the signing of a bilateral security agreement - Zelensky said on Twitter.

In addition, Ukraine is grateful to Iceland for its leadership in the coalition on demining and practical assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector, which is especially important in the context of Russian shelling of our energy infrastructure, the President of Ukraine summarized.

Zelenskyy had an important video conversation with the President of the European Commission. Peace Summit in the spotlight