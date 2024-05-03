The "company commander" of the illegal armed group "Self-Defense of Crimea", who took part in the seizure of the peninsula, was sentenced in absentia to 13 years. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, UNN reports.

The "commander of the 7th company" of the illegal armed group "Self-Defense of Crimea", who helped the enemy to seize the peninsula, was sentenced in absentia to 13 years in prison under public prosecution by the autonomy's prosecutor's office - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

He was reportedly found guilty of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Article 110(2)(0)(2) of the Criminal Code), high treason (Article 111(1)(1) of the Criminal Code) and participation in an armed group not provided for by law (Article 260(2)(4) of the Criminal Code).

Prosecutors proved in court that the citizen of Ukraine, in order to assist the Russian army in the occupation of the peninsula, in February 2014 headed the "7th company" of the illegal armed formation "Self-Defense of Crimea". Together with his "subordinates", he participated in the seizure of administrative buildings in Simferopol, blocking military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and coordinated the construction and operation of checkpoints in the city.

It is also reported that the convict and the "fighters" of his company dispersed people at a rally on February 26, 2014 near the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

In addition, he organized security and ensured the holding of an "all-Crimean referendum" on March 16 , 2014, on the peninsula's accession to the Russian Federation. He called on the residents of Simferopol to vote for "the separation of Crimea from Ukraine."

For his services to the occupiers, the "self-defense" activist was solemnly awarded the medal "For the Return of Crimea".