Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98007 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110425 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153113 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156879 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252873 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174699 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165860 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227224 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

Rubrics
Popular news
Participated in the seizure of the peninsula: the "company commander" of the so-called "Self-Defense of Crimea" was sentenced to 13 years

Participated in the seizure of the peninsula: the "company commander" of the so-called "Self-Defense of Crimea" was sentenced to 13 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17050 views

The "commander" of the 7th company of the illegal armed group "Self-Defense of Crimea" was sentenced in absentia to 13 years in prison for his participation in the seizure of Crimea in 2014.

The "company commander" of the illegal armed group "Self-Defense of Crimea", who took part in the seizure of the peninsula, was sentenced in absentia to 13 years. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, UNN reports

The "commander of the 7th company" of the illegal armed group "Self-Defense of Crimea", who helped the enemy to seize the peninsula, was sentenced in absentia to 13 years in prison under public prosecution by the autonomy's prosecutor's office

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

He was reportedly found guilty of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Article 110(2)(0)(2) of the Criminal Code), high treason (Article 111(1)(1) of the Criminal Code) and participation in an armed group not provided for by law (Article 260(2)(4) of the Criminal Code).

Prosecutors proved in court that the citizen of Ukraine, in order to assist the Russian army in the occupation of the peninsula, in February 2014 headed the "7th company" of the illegal armed formation  "Self-Defense of Crimea". Together with his "subordinates", he participated in the seizure of administrative buildings in  Simferopol, blocking military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and coordinated the construction and operation of checkpoints in the city. 

It is also reported that the convict and the "fighters" of his company dispersed people at a rally on February 26, 2014 near the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

In addition, he organized security and ensured the holding of an "all-Crimean referendum" on March 16 , 2014, on the peninsula's accession to the Russian Federation. He called on the residents of Simferopol to vote for "the separation of Crimea from Ukraine." 

For his services to the occupiers, the "self-defense" activist was solemnly awarded the medal "For the Return of Crimea".

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
simferopolSimferopol
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol

