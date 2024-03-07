Part of the Chornobyl Reserve to be transferred to the State Border Guard Service for construction of defense lines

A part of the Chornobyl reserve along the border line will be transferred to the military units of the State Border Guard Service to form defense lines. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the total need for land allocation along the border is more than 23 thousand hectares, of which more than 2 thousand are lands of the nature reserve fund, including the Chornobyl reserve

Relevant amendments to the Land Code of Ukraine were made in February 2023. According to them, the lands of the nature reserve fund along the state border in the border zone are withdrawn from the nature reserve fund and transferred to the military units of the State Border Guard Service.

In the future, the border guards will build, equip and maintain engineering and fortification structures, fences, border signs, border clearings, and communications - the Ministry of Internal Affairs summarized.

Addendum

The ministry also said that the Administration of the State Border Guard Service and the State Environmental Academy of Postgraduate Education and Management signed a "Memorandum of Cooperation" to obtain mapping materials of the route and location of reserves, information on the size, and information on the owners and users of natural resources.

One of the results of the cooperation is a draft Presidential Decree on changing the boundaries of the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve. The document is currently being approved by the central executive authorities.

Recall

