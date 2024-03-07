$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 17823 views

01:12 PM • 58327 views

10:10 AM • 44099 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 214206 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192323 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177147 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221871 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249421 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155238 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371663 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

09:06 AM • 45727 views

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16674 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 58327 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 214206 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173799 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192323 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

01:48 PM • 11812 views

10:29 AM • 20737 views

10:08 AM • 21281 views

09:23 AM • 38265 views

09:06 AM • 46006 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Part of the Chornobyl Reserve to be transferred to the State Border Guard Service for construction of defense lines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22728 views

A part of the Chornobyl Reserve along the border will be transferred to military units of the State Border Guard Service to form defense lines.

Part of the Chornobyl Reserve to be transferred to the State Border Guard Service for construction of defense lines

A part of the Chornobyl reserve along the border line will be transferred to the military units of the State Border Guard Service to form defense lines. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the total need for land allocation along the border is more than 23 thousand hectares, of which more than 2 thousand are lands of the nature reserve fund, including the Chornobyl reserve

Relevant amendments to the Land Code of Ukraine were made in February 2023. According to them, the lands of the nature reserve fund along the state border in the border zone are withdrawn from the nature reserve fund and transferred to the military units of the State Border Guard Service.

In the future, the border guards will build, equip and maintain engineering and fortification structures, fences, border signs, border clearings, and communications

- the Ministry of Internal Affairs summarized.

The defense forces have equipped more than 2,000 strongholds: Defense Ministry shows how construction of defense borders is going on23.02.24, 16:14 • 18881 view

Addendum

The ministry also said that the Administration of the State Border Guard Service and the State Environmental Academy of Postgraduate Education and Management signed a "Memorandum of Cooperation" to obtain mapping materials of the route and location of reserves, information on the size, and information on the owners and users of natural resources. 

One of the results of the cooperation is a draft Presidential Decree on changing the boundaries of the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve. The document is currently being approved by the central executive authorities.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council stated that reports of deforestation in Belarus for Russia's offensive against Kyiv are Russian fakescreated to increase panic among the population. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
