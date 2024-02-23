$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42945 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 168817 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99526 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 344679 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281075 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206562 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240598 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253788 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159932 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372648 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The defense forces have equipped more than 2,000 strongholds: Defense Ministry shows how construction of defense borders is going on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18881 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that in 2022-2023, more than 2,000 strongholds, positions, and firing positions were built to strengthen the defense borders along the northern and Transnistrian regions and operational borders.

The defense forces have equipped more than 2,000 strongholds: Defense Ministry shows how construction of defense borders is going on

The Defense Forces continue to build reinforced fortifications and new strongholds. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry said that during 2022-2023, units of combined arms brigades, engineering units of the Support Forces, as well as institutions and organizations subordinate to military administrations were involved in the tasks of fortifying defensive borders.

 During this time, more than 2,000 strongholds, positions and firing positions have been equipped in the operational areas of the operational and strategic groups of troops

- the Defense Ministry summarized. 

Nayev showed how defensive lines are being equipped in the north11.01.24, 11:38 • 25897 views

These tasks were performed on the frontier of covering the state border (northern and Transnistrian regions), the first and second defense lines and partially on the operational frontier in all directions.

In addition, the construction of several thousand strongholds is planned for this year . The engineer troops of the Support Forces have already begun work.

Construction of fortifications and equipment of the borders continues in all areas

- the Defense Ministry emphasized. 

Recall

Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, showed how the frontline and border regions of Ukraine are building defensive bordersand.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
