The defense forces have equipped more than 2,000 strongholds: Defense Ministry shows how construction of defense borders is going on

The Defense Forces continue to build reinforced fortifications and new strongholds. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry said that during 2022-2023, units of combined arms brigades, engineering units of the Support Forces, as well as institutions and organizations subordinate to military administrations were involved in the tasks of fortifying defensive borders.

During this time, more than 2,000 strongholds, positions and firing positions have been equipped in the operational areas of the operational and strategic groups of troops - the Defense Ministry summarized.

Nayev showed how defensive lines are being equipped in the north

These tasks were performed on the frontier of covering the state border (northern and Transnistrian regions), the first and second defense lines and partially on the operational frontier in all directions.

In addition, the construction of several thousand strongholds is planned for this year . The engineer troops of the Support Forces have already begun work.

Construction of fortifications and equipment of the borders continues in all areas - the Defense Ministry emphasized.

Recall

Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, showed how the frontline and border regions of Ukraine are building defensive bordersand.