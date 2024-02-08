Parliament has not yet considered the bills necessary for a new package of financial support from the World Bank - MP

The Verkhovna Rada has not yet adopted any of the three bills necessary for the World Bank. This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that a regular meeting of the Rada was supposed to take place today, but it was canceled. He also complained that during the period when the parliament was in session, MPs did not pass the necessary bills

And during those two days when the Parliament was working, we did NOT adopt any of the three necessary draft laws for the World Bank's DPL (conditionally as a memorandum): corporate governance, agricultural receipts and financial market reform - writes Zheleznyak.

According to him, the MPs did not have time to consider the first two documents, while the third one was withdrawn from the OP's consideration.

Addendum

The MP emphasized that the World Bank's DPL is $1-1.4 billion for Ukraine. However, in order to receive it , the laws must be voted in the Rada and signed by the end of February.

Recall

The World Bank forecasts that Ukraine's economy will grow by 3.2% in 2024 . For comparison, in October 2023, the World Bank forecasted that Ukraine's GDP would grow by 4.0% in 2024.