Parliament has not yet considered the bills necessary for a new package of financial support from the World Bank - MP

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 76336 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118824 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123459 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165330 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165506 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268213 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176933 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166875 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148632 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238140 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101132 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 69620 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 42538 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 38627 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51938 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268213 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238140 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223459 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248913 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234989 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118824 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100623 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101051 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117540 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118160 views
Parliament has not yet considered the bills necessary for a new package of financial support from the World Bank - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51316 views

The Verkhovna Rada has not yet passed any of the three bills necessary for Ukraine to receive another package of financial support from the World Bank in the amount of $1-1.4 billion.

The Verkhovna Rada has not yet adopted any of the three bills necessary for the World Bank. This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that a regular meeting of the Rada was supposed to take place today, but it was canceled. He also complained that during the period when the parliament was in session, MPs did not pass the necessary bills

And during those two days when the Parliament was working, we did NOT adopt any of the three necessary draft laws for the World Bank's DPL (conditionally as a memorandum): corporate governance, agricultural receipts and financial market reform

 - writes Zheleznyak.

According to him, the MPs did not have time to consider the first two documents, while the third one was withdrawn from the OP's consideration.

The World Bank's investment arm has raised almost $1 billion for Ukraine11.01.24, 17:26 • 25892 views

Addendum

The MP emphasized that the World Bank's DPL is $1-1.4 billion for Ukraine. However, in order to receive it , the laws must be voted in the Rada and signed by the end of February.

Recall

The World Bank forecasts that Ukraine's economy will grow by 3.2% in 2024 . For comparison, in October 2023, the World Bank forecasted that Ukraine's GDP would grow by 4.0% in 2024.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
world-bankWorld Bank
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

