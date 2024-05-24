Paralympics 2024: Ukraine officially confirmed participation in the competition in Paris

The Ukrainian national team has officially confirmed its participation in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. As of now, 113 Ukrainian athletes have qualified for the Paralympic Games. This was stated by the President of the National Committee for Sports for the Disabled of Ukraine Valeriy Sushkevych, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that despite the decision to allow "neutral" athletes from russia and Belarus to compete, the Ukrainian national team will take part in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

In total, the NPCIU expects 207 Paralympians from Ukraine to participate in the 2024 Games.

Ukraine will participate in 17 out of 22 sports at the Paralympic Games. As for the current situation, we have 98 licenses in 13 sports. In terms of numbers, this is 113 athletes: 83 men and 30 women - Sushkevich said.

At the same time, he said, the licensing process is still ongoing and Ukraine is fighting for the opportunity to represent four more sports.

Ukraine appeals to the IOC over the admission of wrestlers who support the war to the Olympic Games

Some licenses will be competed for until mid-July, a month after the Paralympic Games, when the global qualification process will end - explained the president of the National Committee of Sports for the Disabled of Ukraine.

Addendum

The 2024 Paralympics will begin with the opening ceremony on August 28.

It is known that athletes from russia and Belarus are admitted to the competition in neutral status. The awards won by neutral athletes with russian and Belarusian passports will not be included in the medal standings

Recall

Today, Ukrainian athletes have received 78 licenses to participate in the Olympic Games in France, so 99 athletes will take part in the competition.