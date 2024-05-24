Paralympics 2024: Ukraine officially confirmed participation in the competition in Paris

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 11719 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87675 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141671 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146618 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241338 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172335 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163972 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220624 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112978 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44922 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63777 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107868 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34947 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 66642 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241338 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220624 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233094 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220173 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 11719 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16834 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23371 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107868 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111861 views
Actual
Paralympics 2024: Ukraine officially confirmed participation in the competition in Paris

Paralympics 2024: Ukraine officially confirmed participation in the competition in Paris

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15035 views

At least 113 Ukrainian athletes will compete at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, despite the decision to allow "neutral" athletes from russia and Belarus to compete.

The Ukrainian national team has officially confirmed its participation in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. As of now, 113 Ukrainian athletes have qualified for the Paralympic Games. This was stated by the President of the National Committee for Sports for the Disabled of Ukraine Valeriy Sushkevych, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that despite the decision to allow "neutral" athletes from russia and Belarus to compete, the Ukrainian national team will take part in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

In total, the NPCIU expects 207 Paralympians from Ukraine to participate in the 2024 Games.

Ukraine will participate in 17 out of 22 sports at the Paralympic Games. As for the current situation, we have 98 licenses in 13 sports. In terms of numbers, this is 113 athletes: 83 men and 30 women

- Sushkevich said. 

At the same time, he said, the licensing process is still ongoing and Ukraine is fighting for the opportunity to represent four more sports. 

Ukraine appeals to the IOC over the admission of wrestlers who support the war to the Olympic Games22.05.24, 19:15 • 27745 views

Some licenses will be competed for until mid-July, a month after the Paralympic Games, when the global qualification process will end

- explained the president of the National Committee of Sports for the Disabled of Ukraine.

Addendum

The 2024 Paralympics will begin with the opening ceremony on August 28.

It is known that athletes from russia and Belarus are admitted to the competition in neutral status. The awards won by neutral athletes with russian and Belarusian passports will not be included in the medal standings

Recall

Today, Ukrainian athletes have received 78 licenses to participate in the Olympic Games in France, so 99 athletes will take part in the competition.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SportsOlympics
suspilneSuspilne
parisParis
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising