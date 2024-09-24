One person killed, 6 wounded, including two teenagers, due to Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia

As a result of Russian troops' attacks on Zaporizhzhia, 1 person was killed and 6 wounded, including two teenagers. The occupiers struck 321 times at 10 settlements in the region over the past day. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, UNN reports.

1 person is killed and 6 others, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, are wounded as a result of Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov said.

Details

According to Fedorov, during the day, the occupiers struck 321 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region.

"The enemy launched three missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Rostusche. Russian troops carried out 15 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Kushugum, Komyshuvas and Levadne," said the head of the RMA.

From its airspace, 175 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne. 6 MLRS attacks hit Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. 122 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were 314 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

