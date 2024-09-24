One person killed, 6 wounded, including two teenagers, due to Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109377 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113328 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183745 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146208 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148199 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140898 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190527 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112238 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180199 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104904 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 52262 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 41293 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 69714 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 42453 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 38287 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183745 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190527 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180199 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207376 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195980 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146306 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145840 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150230 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141360 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157981 views
One person killed, 6 wounded, including two teenagers, due to Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16459 views

As a result of Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia, 1 person was killed and 6 wounded, including two teenagers. The occupiers launched 321 attacks on 10 settlements in the region, using missiles, aircraft, UAVs and artillery.

As a result of Russian troops' attacks on Zaporizhzhia, 1 person was killed and 6 wounded, including two teenagers. The occupiers struck 321 times at 10 settlements in the region over the past day. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, UNN reports.

1 person is killed and 6 others, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, are wounded as a result of Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia

- Fedorov said.

Details

According to Fedorov, during the day, the occupiers struck 321 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region.

"The enemy launched three missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Rostusche. Russian troops carried out 15 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Kushugum, Komyshuvas and Levadne," said the head of the RMA.

From its airspace, 175 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne. 6 MLRS attacks hit Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. 122 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were 314 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia for the second time in a day: one person killed24.09.24, 00:16 • 21025 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
huliaipoleGulyaypole
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

