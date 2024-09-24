ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia for the second time in a day: one person killed

Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia for the second time in a day: one person killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 September 23

The occupiers attacked a critical infrastructure facility and a residential building in Zaporizhzhia. Preliminarily, one person was killed, two were wounded, and at least two private houses were destroyed.

On September 23, Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia again late in the evening and killed a man. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

The enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties,

- the statement said.

Details

The Russians also reportedly hit a residential area. Preliminarily, one person was killed and two were wounded. At least two private houses were destroyed.

All operational services of the city and region are working on the ground and providing assistance.

Recall

Russian forces on Monday struck a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, wounding two people.

On the evening of September 22, Russians struck in Zaporizhzhia, injuring 16 people, four of them hospitalized. 13 high-rise buildings, educational institutions, and private property were damaged.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

