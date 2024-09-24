Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia for the second time in a day: one person killed

On September 23, Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia again late in the evening and killed a man. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

The enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties, - the statement said.

Details

The Russians also reportedly hit a residential area. Preliminarily, one person was killed and two were wounded. At least two private houses were destroyed.

All operational services of the city and region are working on the ground and providing assistance.

Recall

Russian forces on Monday struck a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, wounding two people.

On the evening of September 22, Russians struck in Zaporizhzhia, injuring 16 people, four of them hospitalized. 13 high-rise buildings, educational institutions, and private property were damaged.