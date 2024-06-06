One of the Ukrainian women who died on the railway in the Czech Republic has no first-degree relatives - consul

Ukrainian diplomats were able to contact relatives of one of the Ukrainian citizens killed in a railway accident in the Czech Republic, but have not yet been able to do so in relation to the second. This was told by the consul of Ukraine in the city of Brno Anna Proshko to Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

We are still looking for relatives of the second victim, because there are no first-line relatives, so we are looking for people who have at least some kinship, and this requires more time - said the representative of Ukraine.

Addition

Late in the evening on June 5, a large-scale train accident occurred near the Czech city of Pardubice. The Prague - Kosice passenger train of the Czech company RegioJet collided with a freight train.

Among the 4 Dead as a result of the collision of passenger and freight trains were two citizens of Ukraine.

As indicated in the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, the consular official of the Consulate of Ukraine in Brno is at the scene of the incident and is in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies. The case is under the control of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.