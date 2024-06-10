ukenru
One of the best photographers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Arsen Fedosenko was killed at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22035 views

One of the best photographers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Arsen Fedosenko tragically died at the front while performing a mission.

Military photographer Arsen Fedosenko, known for his photo reports, was killed at the front while performing a task. This was announced in the social network by serviceman and designer Taras Box, reports UNN.

Details

Arsen Fedosenko, one of the best photographers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was tragically killed at the front.

One of the best photographers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Arsen Fedosenko-was killed. This is melancholy and indescribable pain, because I saw him at the book Arsenal, talked about the service, but they never took a photo together, because he was always on the other side of the device. He died like a hero, because he was.

- - writes Taras Ichik.

Bright memory, Arsen, thank you for everything we have done together.

Eternal memory and glory. Honor!

Image

addition

Fedosenko's death is reported by the portal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"He was seriously wounded as a result of Russian shelling by Kabami," the TG - channel of BP informs.

Arsen Fedosenko was a true master of his craft. He joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the spring of 2022. Together with his fellow journalists, he traveled along the front line, where he made reports about military personnel. With his participation, calendars with images of Ukrainian soldiers were created.

Help

Arsen Fedosenko is a graphic artist by training, has been engaged in photography since 1996

He worked in publishing, advertising, and educational fields, was engaged in artistic and cultural photo projects in cooperation with well-known institutions, and was well-known in Ukraine and abroad.

recall

A Belarusian volunteer with the call sign "Krakow" was killed by Russian artillery fire while performing a combat mission in the Kharkiv direction in the period from March 10 to 13.

In Kiev, they say goodbye to Irina Tsybukh "Cheka", who died on May 2902.06.24, 14:46 • 54308 views

Society War
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

