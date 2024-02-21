One killed, eight wounded: consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region over the last day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97535 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110361 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153052 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156824 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252824 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174692 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165855 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148406 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227201 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31483 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28069 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34990 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28289 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25204 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252824 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227201 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213125 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238803 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225488 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97535 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69602 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113400 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114275 views
One killed, eight wounded: consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30739 views

One person was killed and eight others were wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region over the past day. In particular, the occupants attacked Kramatorsk.

On February 20, one resident of Konstantinovka was killed by Russian occupants in Donetsk region. Eight more people were wounded in the region, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, UNN reports.

On February 20, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in the village of Konstantinovka. Another 8 people were wounded in the region over the day

- wrote Filashkin on social media.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Donetsk region, 1868 civilians have been killed by the occupiers' shelling, and 4589 others have been wounded. 

Addendum 

 On February 20, at about 20:00, Russian troops launched missile strikes on Kramatorsk. The missiles hit a residential area of the city.

The MVA reported that the attack caused water supply disruptions in Kramatorsk.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk

