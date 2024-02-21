One killed, eight wounded: consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region over the last day
One person was killed and eight others were wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region over the past day. In particular, the occupants attacked Kramatorsk.
On February 20, one resident of Konstantinovka was killed by Russian occupants in Donetsk region. Eight more people were wounded in the region, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, UNN reports.
On February 20, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in the village of Konstantinovka. Another 8 people were wounded in the region over the day
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Donetsk region, 1868 civilians have been killed by the occupiers' shelling, and 4589 others have been wounded.
Addendum
On February 20, at about 20:00, Russian troops launched missile strikes on Kramatorsk. The missiles hit a residential area of the city.
The MVA reported that the attack caused water supply disruptions in Kramatorsk.