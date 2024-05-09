ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
"Once again in the Land of the Brave": President of the European Parliament came to Kyiv on Europe Day

Kyiv

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrived in Kyiv on Europe Day, May 9, as she announced on her social media, where she posted a video of herself greeting Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk at the railway station.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola arrived in Kyiv on Europe Day, May 9, as she announced on Thursday in social media, UNN reports.

Once again in the Land of the Brave. In Kyiv on Europe Day

- Metzola wrote in X, including in Ukrainian.

The President of the European Parliament also posted a video of her getting off the train at a train station and being greeted by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who gave her a bouquet of flowers.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
roberta-metsolaRoberta Metsola
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
kyivKyiv

