"Once again in the Land of the Brave": President of the European Parliament came to Kyiv on Europe Day
Kyiv • UNN
President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrived in Kyiv on Europe Day, May 9, as she announced on her social media, where she posted a video of herself greeting Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk at the railway station.
Once again in the Land of the Brave. In Kyiv on Europe Day
The President of the European Parliament also posted a video of her getting off the train at a train station and being greeted by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who gave her a bouquet of flowers.
