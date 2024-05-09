"Once again in the Land of the Brave": President of the European Parliament came to Kyiv on Europe Day

President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola arrived in Kyiv on Europe Day, May 9, as she announced on Thursday in social media, UNN reports.

Once again in the Land of the Brave. In Kyiv on Europe Day - Metzola wrote in X, including in Ukrainian.

The President of the European Parliament also posted a video of her getting off the train at a train station and being greeted by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who gave her a bouquet of flowers.

