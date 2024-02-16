On the Day of Military Journalist: Syrskyi presents a correspondent wounded at the front with a crown of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75641 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118717 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123375 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165258 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165467 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268143 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176922 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166872 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148631 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238086 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101058 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 69042 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 41914 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 38091 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51445 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268143 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238086 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223401 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248858 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234944 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118717 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100598 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101026 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117519 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118142 views
Actual
On the Day of Military Journalist: Syrskyi presents a correspondent wounded at the front with a crown of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the Day of Military Journalist: Syrskyi presents a correspondent wounded at the front with a crown of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22789 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine visited wounded journalist Dmytro Yevchyn in hospital and thanked him for his important work covering the war, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Today, on the Day of Military Journalist of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the wounded military correspondent Dmytro Yevchyn. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Today, I visited Dmytro Yevchyn, a military correspondent of the "Crimea.Realities" program of Radio Liberty, in hospital 

- Syrsky said. 

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces thanked journalist for his important journalistic work and civic courage and wished him a speedy recovery.

For personal courage, professionalism, dedication during the performance of journalistic tasks in the combat zone and objective and impartial informing the society about the heroism of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the repulsion of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country, Dmytro Koin was awarded the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- Syrsky summarized. 
Image

Addendum

Oleksandr Syrsky said that on January 17, journalist Dmytro Yevchyn and cameraman Mykyta Isayko were covering the events at the frontline near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region.

As a result of a mortar attack, Dmytro Yevchyn sustained a shrapnel wound to his leg.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, after the wounded journalist was given first aid by Ukrainian combat medics together with the cameraman, he was evacuated to a stabilization center in a neighboring village and then transported to a hospital in Zaporizhzhia.

Currently, Dmytro's life is not in danger, and he is undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in Kyiv.

Recall

On the Day of Military Journalists , the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, thanked them for their courage and sacrifice and called for the memory of all fallen Ukrainian military officers.

Today is the Day of Military Journalist of Ukraine: how many Ukrainian media professionals who joined the Armed Forces died during the war16.02.24, 07:03 • 51979 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising