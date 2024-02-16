On the Day of Military Journalist: Syrskyi presents a correspondent wounded at the front with a crown of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Today, on the Day of Military Journalist of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the wounded military correspondent Dmytro Yevchyn. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Today, I visited Dmytro Yevchyn, a military correspondent of the "Crimea.Realities" program of Radio Liberty, in hospital - Syrsky said.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces thanked journalist for his important journalistic work and civic courage and wished him a speedy recovery.

For personal courage, professionalism, dedication during the performance of journalistic tasks in the combat zone and objective and impartial informing the society about the heroism of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the repulsion of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country, Dmytro Koin was awarded the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Syrsky summarized.

Addendum

Oleksandr Syrsky said that on January 17, journalist Dmytro Yevchyn and cameraman Mykyta Isayko were covering the events at the frontline near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region.

As a result of a mortar attack, Dmytro Yevchyn sustained a shrapnel wound to his leg.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, after the wounded journalist was given first aid by Ukrainian combat medics together with the cameraman, he was evacuated to a stabilization center in a neighboring village and then transported to a hospital in Zaporizhzhia.

Currently, Dmytro's life is not in danger, and he is undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in Kyiv.

Recall

On the Day of Military Journalists , the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, thanked them for their courage and sacrifice and called for the memory of all fallen Ukrainian military officers.

