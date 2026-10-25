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On October 26, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — when and how many queues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8832 views

On October 26, hourly outages will be in effect in some regions from 06:00 to 23:59. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure.

On October 26, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — when and how many queues

On Monday, October 26, hourly power outages ranging from 1 to 2 queues will be introduced in some regions of Ukraine. The restrictions will be in effect from 06:00 to 23:59. This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo," UNN writes.

Details

During the same period, energy companies will apply capacity limitation schedules for industrial enterprises.

The outages were caused by the consequences of massive Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The schedules may change

"Ukrenergo" warned that the situation in the power system may change due to new shelling. Ukrainians were urged to check the current schedules on the official pages of their regional power distribution companies.

Energy companies also ask consumers to use electricity sparingly after its supply is restored.

Due to an аварія, parts of three districts of Kyiv were left without electricity - DTEK25.10.26, 11:23 • 11876 views

Stepan Haftko

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