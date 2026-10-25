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Due to an аварія, parts of three districts of Kyiv were left without electricity - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

An emergency power outage occurred in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Energy workers are already working to restore power.

Due to an аварія, parts of three districts of Kyiv were left without electricity - DTEK

On Sunday, October 25, a power outage occurred in parts of Kyiv's Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts due to an accident. DTEK reports this, according to UNN.

Details

As noted by the group of companies, energy workers are already working to improve the situation as quickly as possible and restore power.

We remind you

On Saturday, October 24, interruptions or power outages occurred in a number of temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine. In addition, after a series of explosions, power went out in some districts of the Russian city of Rostov.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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