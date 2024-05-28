Official of Odesa TCC suspected of million-dollar scheme to make money on tax evaders taken into custody

In Odesa, an official of the RCCC and JV, who earned a million dollars by helping 138 men avoid mobilization, was imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 242,240. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Kyiv District Court of Odesa.

Details

According to the investigation, a serviceman of the Primorsky RTC and JV in Odesa, having the right to access the Oberig system, illegally ensured unauthorized changes to the registration cards of 138 persons liable for military service.

Having considered the request of law enforcement officers, the investigating judge granted it. The suspect was chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of detention. The bail amount is UAH 242,240 - the court said in a statement.

It is noted that the suspect was not detained at the time of the petition's consideration. The investigating judge's decision has not entered into force and may be appealed.

Addendum

As reported by UN, in Odesa law enforcement officers exposed an official of the Primorsky RTC and JV who organized a large-scale mechanism for making money from men who wanted to avoid mobilization. According to law enforcement , the official illegally earned about one million US dollars.

Recall

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has already checked more than 500 officials of the TCC's management. At least eight employees were found to have corruption violations.