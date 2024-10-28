Official investigation into disability of Khmelnytskyi prosecutors may last up to two months - Prosecutor General's Office
Kyiv • UNN
The Prosecutor General's Office is conducting an internal investigation into the legitimacy of disability for prosecutors in Khmelnytsky Oblast.
An internal investigation into the legality of disability for prosecutors in Khmelnytsky Oblast can last up to two months. It has been conducted since October 16. This was reported by Suspilne Khmelnytsky, referring to the response of the Prosecutor General's Office to the request, UNN reports.
Details
The Office of the Prosecutor General reportedly refers to the Instruction on the Procedure for Conducting Internal Investigations of Prosecutors. According to paragraph 10 of section 3 of the document, an internal investigation is conducted within a period of no more than one month from the date of its appointment.
"If necessary, the specified period may be extended by the official who appointed the internal investigation, based on a reasoned report (memo) from the chairman of the commission, and a corresponding order is issued. The total period for conducting an internal investigation may not exceed two months," the response to the request reads.
The Instruction states that if the last day of the term of the internal investigation falls on a weekend, it ends on the next business day.
"The period of temporary disability of a prosecutor subject to an internal investigation, his/her stay on medical treatment, vacation, business trip or absence for other documented reasons is not counted towards the period of internal investigation," the Prosecutor General's Office wrote in response to the request.
Addendum
After the media reported on October 16 that about 50 prosecutors of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office had received disability groups, the Prosecutor General signed an order to conduct an internal investigation.
As of October 20, according to data from the Prosecutor General's Office, 61 prosecutors in Khmelnytskyi region were found to have disabilities. 80% of them, 50 people, had received disabilities before the full-scale invasion.
