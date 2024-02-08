ukenru
Actual
Odesa region thanks Zaluzhnyi for two years of protection and welcomes new Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syryskyi - Kiper

Odesa region thanks Zaluzhnyi for two years of protection and welcomes new Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syryskyi - Kiper

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43792 views

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration thanked the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, for his service and welcomed the appointment of Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new Commander-in-Chief.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, thanked General Valeriy Zaluzhny for his service as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

We thank General Zaluzhnyi for two years of defense and fight for all of us! The decision of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to renew the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not easy and it is about systemic changes in our army and the management of the Armed Forces 

- Kiper writes.

The head of the JMA added that from now on, the Ukrainian military will be under the leadership of an experienced Ukrainian commander, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"He has successful experience in defense - he conducted the Kyiv defense operation and offensive experience - the Kharkiv liberation operation. Odesa region congratulates the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi!" - Kiper writes.

To recap, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPoliticsKyiv
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising