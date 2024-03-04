Odesa nightclubs closed on Day of mourning for victims of March 2 attack - police

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17287 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 55955 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42906 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 211605 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190433 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176538 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221481 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249342 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155158 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371646 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 15504 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 55955 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 211605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171857 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190433 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11415 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20409 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20987 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36915 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44703 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Odesa nightclubs closed on Day of mourning for victims of March 2 attack - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32045 views

Videos circulating on the Internet of people having fun in an Odesa nightclub allegedly on the declared Day of Mourning were actually filmed earlier, as confirmed by police who found the club closed.

Odesa nightclubs closed on Day of mourning for victims of March 2 attack - police

Videos of Odesa residents allegedly in nightclubs on the city's Day of Mourning for the victims of the russian attack are being circulated on social media. However, according to police, the video was filmed earlier, UNN reports.

Details

The video of Odesa residents having fun in a nightclub, which allegedly took place on the Day of Mourning, was filmed before the tragic event. Law enforcement officers identified and immediately checked the entertainment venue in the video and found out that the club was closed, and the videos were filmed before the Day of Mourning

- the press service of the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Odesa region said. 

 As evidence, the police published a video of themselves failing to open the door to a nightclub.

On the day of mourning for the victims, which, according to the order of the head of the Regional Military Administration, was announced on March 3, the townspeople united to help the families affected by this enemy crime and brought flowers and toys to the house where the russian occupation forces killed 12 people

 - the police assure

Recall

March 3 was declared a Day of Mourning in Odesa and the region due to the large number of victims of the russian attack by the "Shahed" on the night of March 2. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarUNN-Odesa
Shahed-136
Odesa
