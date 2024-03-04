Odesa nightclubs closed on Day of mourning for victims of March 2 attack - police

Videos of Odesa residents allegedly in nightclubs on the city's Day of Mourning for the victims of the russian attack are being circulated on social media. However, according to police, the video was filmed earlier, UNN reports.

Details

The video of Odesa residents having fun in a nightclub, which allegedly took place on the Day of Mourning, was filmed before the tragic event. Law enforcement officers identified and immediately checked the entertainment venue in the video and found out that the club was closed, and the videos were filmed before the Day of Mourning - the press service of the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Odesa region said.

As evidence, the police published a video of themselves failing to open the door to a nightclub.

On the day of mourning for the victims, which, according to the order of the head of the Regional Military Administration, was announced on March 3, the townspeople united to help the families affected by this enemy crime and brought flowers and toys to the house where the russian occupation forces killed 12 people - the police assure

Recall

March 3 was declared a Day of Mourning in Odesa and the region due to the large number of victims of the russian attack by the "Shahed" on the night of March 2.