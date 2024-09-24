Odesa border guard who promised to take a man to the border with Moldova for $4 thousand was detained

Law enforcers detained a border guard for a $4,000. UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

It is reported that in Odesa region, the internal and internal security units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, together with other law enforcement officers, detained a border guard for receiving an undue benefit of $4,000. After receiving the money, the serviceman was supposed to deliver the man to the border for further transportation to Moldova.

The person involved in the case was served a notice of suspicion and a custody was chosen as a measure of restraint.

Recall

In Bukovyna , a law enforcement officerwas detained, suspected of helping conscripts illegally cross the border with Romania, personally transporting men through the forest for 6 thousand euros. He faces up to 9 years in prison.

Demchenko: border guards have recorded a “certain tendency” to reduce attempts to illegally cross the border