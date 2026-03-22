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Occupiers in Kherson region impose fake "Novorossiya" history on children - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

In the occupied territories, the project "Knowledge. Heroes" has been launched for propaganda among young people. The enemy falsifies history to destroy Ukrainian identity.

Occupiers in Kherson region impose fake "Novorossiya" history on children - Center for Countering Disinformation

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, lessons are being held as part of the "Knowledge. Heroes" project, where children are told about the "rewritten history of Novorossiya" and urged to "stay here and build the future." This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russia systematically imposes a falsified history on the residents of the temporarily occupied territories, which justifies its annexation and destroys Ukrainian identity.

To this end, the occupiers are creating new textbooks on alternative history and new projects. The enemy's goal is to raise a generation that does not know the true history of Ukraine, believes in Russian propaganda, and perceives the occupation as the norm.

- stated in the CCD.

They add that the falsification of history is an instrument of genocide aimed at destroying the Ukrainian nation.

Recall

The Mariupol City Council reported on the occupiers' intentions to turn "Azovstal" into a museum cluster to distort history.

Russia saved the world from NATO: occupiers rewrite history textbooks – CPD29.01.26, 01:09 • 4285 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine