Occupants struck 246 times in 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97228 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110314 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153008 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156785 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252782 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174683 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165850 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148404 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227182 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31235 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27801 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34735 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27973 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24892 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252784 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227183 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213109 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238787 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225475 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97259 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69545 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76029 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113395 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114268 views
Occupants struck 246 times in 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45230 views

Russian troops attacked 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 246 times, including air strikes, MLRS, drones and artillery fire, but no casualties were reported.

Over the past day, on May 3, Russian troops attacked 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. No one was killed or injured. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

In total, the Russian army struck 246 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region:

  • Aviation - along Malaya Tokmachka;
  • used MLRS six times in Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Robotyne;

109 drones of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Kopani;

It shelled the territories of Orikhiv, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, Verbove, Lobkove, Prymorske, and Malynivka 129 times with artillery.

At least 15 reports of housing destruction were received

the statement said.

At the same time, in the Orikhiv sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled five attacks by the Russian army near Staromayorske in Donetsk region and Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia region, according to a morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of wounded increased to four04.05.24, 03:12 • 93232 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
mala-tokmachkaMala Tokmachka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
huliaipoleGulyaypole
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye

