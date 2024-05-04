Occupants struck 246 times in 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past day, on May 3, Russian troops attacked 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. No one was killed or injured. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

In total, the Russian army struck 246 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region:

Aviation - along Malaya Tokmachka;

used MLRS six times in Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Robotyne;

109 drones of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Kopani;

It shelled the territories of Orikhiv, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, Verbove, Lobkove, Prymorske, and Malynivka 129 times with artillery.

At least 15 reports of housing destruction were received the statement said.

At the same time, in the Orikhiv sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled five attacks by the Russian army near Staromayorske in Donetsk region and Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia region, according to a morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

