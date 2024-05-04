Strike on Kharkiv: the number of wounded increased to four

The number of wounded as a result of the attack on Kharkiv by Shaheeds has increased to four. The falling debris from the downed "Shahed" caused a fire in a civilian two-story office building in the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv, said RMA head Sinegubov, UNN reports .

Details

The child and one woman were hospitalized, and another wounded woman, an 89-year-old woman, was treated on the spot.

A 52-year-old woman also sought medical help.

