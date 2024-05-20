Occupants shelled four villages in Chernihiv region with mortars: 51 explosions recorded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with mortars. 51 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Northern border. State Border Guard Service, UNN reports .

The Russian occupation army continues to use its usual tactics of terror and shells numerous civilian objects in our country, - the statement said.

Details

Novhorod-Siversk community: 36 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars) in the direction of Krasniy Khutir, Hai and Mykhalchyna Sloboda.

Semenivka community: 15 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Zaliznyi Mist.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Recall

All 29 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops were successfully destroyed in the skies over Ukraine on the night of May 20, the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.