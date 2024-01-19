Occupants send the first bus from Yalta to Mariupol as part of an attempt to build a "land corridor"

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 96200 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111082 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140904 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138174 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176531 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171729 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283240 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178219 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167219 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148842 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 107128 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 89238 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 41961 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 63942 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 51511 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 96293 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283248 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250802 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235909 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261189 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 51511 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140916 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106903 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106893 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122990 views
Occupants send the first bus from Yalta to Mariupol as part of an attempt to build a "land corridor"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108311 views

Russian authorities have launched the first bus service from annexed Crimea to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in an attempt to create an "alternative" route to the Kerch Bridge. The route, which also serves Russian military logistics, passes through the Ukrainian cities of Berdiansk, Melitopol, and Mariupol.

In the annexed Crimea, the first bus trip has been announced as part of an attempt by Russians to establish an "alternative" route to the Kerch Bridge. The first bus is heading to the so-called "new regions" - the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - in particular, it is said that the flight will pass through Berdiansk, Melitopol and arrive in Mariupol. This was reported by UNN with reference to Krym Realii and Russian media.

Details

The first bus trip from Yalta to Mariupol is launched; the journey will take 10 hours and will cover 584 km; the transport is designed for 49 passengers

is indicated in Russian sources.

According to Krym.Realii, the Russian authorities are trying to arrange an alternative route in the Azov Sea region, given the explosions in occupied Crimea and the problems of congestion on the Kerch Bridge. The route passes through the Ukrainian cities of Berdiansk, Mariupol, and Melitopol, i.e. the territories that the Russian occupier calls "new regions.

Image

In particular, it is noted that the Russian authorities also promise to build a railway line along the "land corridor" that will connect the occupied Crimea and the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

Psychological torture: gorkin complains that he is forced to listen to solovyov's programs19.01.24, 17:14 • 33714 views

However, it should be noted that the route in question is used for Russian military logistics, and Ukrainian defenders have already restricted traffic through the "land corridor" several times.

Image

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already twice used missile strikes to hit road and rail bridges in the Chongar area on the administrative border of annexed Crimea and the occupied part of Kherson region in the summer of 2023.

Recall

ATESH guerrillas recorded the overturning of the carrier of Onyx supersonic missiles in occupied Sevastopol.

In the occupied Crimea, Russians use medical equipment and uniformsthat they allegedly stole from the occupied territories of Ukraine. 

UNN also reported that Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have been recording the growth of pro-Ukrainian sentiment and resorting to intimidation. They put pressure on local residents, including children, to gain their loyalty.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

Contact us about advertising