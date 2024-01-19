Occupants send the first bus from Yalta to Mariupol as part of an attempt to build a "land corridor"

In the annexed Crimea, the first bus trip has been announced as part of an attempt by Russians to establish an "alternative" route to the Kerch Bridge. The first bus is heading to the so-called "new regions" - the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - in particular, it is said that the flight will pass through Berdiansk, Melitopol and arrive in Mariupol. This was reported by UNN with reference to Krym Realii and Russian media.

Details

The first bus trip from Yalta to Mariupol is launched; the journey will take 10 hours and will cover 584 km; the transport is designed for 49 passengers is indicated in Russian sources.

According to Krym.Realii, the Russian authorities are trying to arrange an alternative route in the Azov Sea region, given the explosions in occupied Crimea and the problems of congestion on the Kerch Bridge. The route passes through the Ukrainian cities of Berdiansk, Mariupol, and Melitopol, i.e. the territories that the Russian occupier calls "new regions.

In particular, it is noted that the Russian authorities also promise to build a railway line along the "land corridor" that will connect the occupied Crimea and the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

However, it should be noted that the route in question is used for Russian military logistics, and Ukrainian defenders have already restricted traffic through the "land corridor" several times.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already twice used missile strikes to hit road and rail bridges in the Chongar area on the administrative border of annexed Crimea and the occupied part of Kherson region in the summer of 2023.

ATESH guerrillas recorded the overturning of the carrier of Onyx supersonic missiles in occupied Sevastopol.

In the occupied Crimea, Russians use medical equipment and uniformsthat they allegedly stole from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

UNN also reported that Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have been recording the growth of pro-Ukrainian sentiment and resorting to intimidation. They put pressure on local residents, including children, to gain their loyalty.