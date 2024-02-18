Occupants lost 47,186 people in Avdiivka sector over 4 months - Tarnavskyi

During 4 months of active defense in the Avdiivka sector, total losses of Russian troops amounted to 47,186 people and 364 tanks, said Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, UNN reported on Sunday.

According to him, in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders inflicted huge losses on the enemy with their courage, resilience and heroism and destroyed a significant reserve of Russian occupants, which they planned to use in other parts of the front for offensive actions.

During the 4 months of the active phase of the Avdiivka defense operation (from October 10, 2023 to February 17, 2024), the total losses of Russian troops in the Avdiivka sector amounted to:

personnel - 47,186 people

tanks - 364



artillery systems - 248



armored combat vehicles - 748



airplanes - 5



Recall

Speaking about the losses of the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers in Avdiivka, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that they were one to seven - the death of one Ukrainian was equal to the death of seven Russians.