Occupants invent new fakes due to the inability to detect and neutralize the Resistance Forces - Fedorov

In the temporarily occupied territories, fake videos are being filmed and distributed to expose "SBU agents" and "caches" due to the inability to detect and neutralize the Resistance Forces. The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The occupiers have not been able to detect and neutralize the Resistance Forces for two years, so they continue to terrorize and invent new fakes in the occupied territory - Fedorov wrote.

He said that the occupiers are filming staged videos about the exposure of alleged "SBU agents." One of them accused a russian citizen of preparing an assassination attempt on a local politician, and also stated that the suspect was killed.

Every week there are reports of "caches" found in the TOT - it's time to give some grenade launchers and ammunition the title of "people's artists" for the number of times they have been filmed in propaganda stories - Fedorov adds.

He also said that the occupiers have invented a new lie about the alleged use of chemicals by the Defense Forces and the Resistance Forces, which were allegedly found in Melitopol in January and poisoned the governor of Kherson region a year and a half ago.

SBU on FSB's statement about "killed agent": low-level theatrics