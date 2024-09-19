Occupants in Crimea are testing locals for “disloyalty” under the guise of military exercises - National Resistance Center

A new wave of filtration measures has begun in Russian-occupied Crimea under the guise of the military. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, reports UNN.

The Center explained that such filtering measures were launched on the seized peninsula to identify “unreliable” elements.

Everything is happening under the guise of the “Bars-Crimea” military exercises. Local governor Aksyonov called on Crimeans to assist in the exercise - noted in the Resistance.

It is noted that the occupiers regularly conduct such raids in the occupied territories. In addition, they have recently tightened control over all civilians planning to leave the TOT of Kherson region. This applies to those Ukrainians who have not exchanged their passports for Russian papers.

