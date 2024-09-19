Occupants in Crimea are testing locals for “disloyalty” under the guise of military exercises - National Resistance Center
A new wave of filtration measures has begun in Crimea under the guise of the “Bars-Crimea” military exercises. The occupiers are tightening control over civilians planning to leave the occupied territories of Kherson region.
A new wave of filtration measures has begun in Russian-occupied Crimea under the guise of the military. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, reports UNN.
The Center explained that such filtering measures were launched on the seized peninsula to identify “unreliable” elements.
Everything is happening under the guise of the “Bars-Crimea” military exercises. Local governor Aksyonov called on Crimeans to assist in the exercise
It is noted that the occupiers regularly conduct such raids in the occupied territories. In addition, they have recently tightened control over all civilians planning to leave the TOT of Kherson region. This applies to those Ukrainians who have not exchanged their passports for Russian papers.
The National Resistance Center stated that Russia is intensifying repressions and deploying additional FSB units in the occupied Crimea due to a lack of local support and to counter guerrilla activities.