In occupied Crimea, FSB searches houses of Crimean Tatars whose relatives are fighting in the Armed Forces - social networks

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117438 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119911 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195410 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151984 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151980 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142565 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196801 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185684 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 83914 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 60036 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 37975 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 67267 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 44088 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195410 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196801 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185684 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212530 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200720 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 624 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149125 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148424 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152553 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143510 views
In occupied Crimea, FSB searches houses of Crimean Tatars whose relatives are fighting in the Armed Forces - social networks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16750 views

In Crimea, Russian special services conduct searches in the homes of Crimean Tatars whose relatives serve in the Armed Forces. The security forces read out the search warrants and ensure the presence of “members of the public”.

In the occupied Crimea, Russian special services searched the homes of Crimean Tatars whose relatives are fighting in the Ukrainian Defense Forces, according to the Telegram channel “Tribunal. Crimean Episode”, UNN reports.

Details

FSB officers are conducting inspections of the homes of Crimean Tatars whose relatives are fighting in the Ukrainian army. Yesterday, such an inspection took place in the house of the parents of Ismail Khalikov, who previously served as a representative of the Ombudsman for the observance of the rights of residents of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. As explained by the security forces, the measures are related to information about his service in the Armed Forces  

- the post reads. 

Eyewitnesses noted that this time, contrary to the recent practice, the Russians  did not storm the building by force.

Media: Evacuated residents of Kursk region are being taken to occupied Crimea15.08.24, 20:14 • 31019 views

In addition, they even  did bring witnesses as members of the public during the searches.

The security forces read out the decision to conduct the inspection and even ensured the actual presence of “members of the public” who usually appear only on paper. As a result, they took away his cell phone

- is specified in the post. 

Recall

On the roads of the occupied Crimea, eyewitnesses spotted vehicles of the 12th Department of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which is responsible for nuclear munitions. Vehicles with the code 39 were seen in Kerch and on the Kerch Peninsula.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

