In occupied Crimea, FSB searches houses of Crimean Tatars whose relatives are fighting in the Armed Forces - social networks

In the occupied Crimea, Russian special services searched the homes of Crimean Tatars whose relatives are fighting in the Ukrainian Defense Forces, according to the Telegram channel “Tribunal. Crimean Episode”, UNN reports.

FSB officers are conducting inspections of the homes of Crimean Tatars whose relatives are fighting in the Ukrainian army. Yesterday, such an inspection took place in the house of the parents of Ismail Khalikov, who previously served as a representative of the Ombudsman for the observance of the rights of residents of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. As explained by the security forces, the measures are related to information about his service in the Armed Forces - the post reads.

Eyewitnesses noted that this time, contrary to the recent practice, the Russians did not storm the building by force.

In addition, they even did bring witnesses as members of the public during the searches.

The security forces read out the decision to conduct the inspection and even ensured the actual presence of “members of the public” who usually appear only on paper. As a result, they took away his cell phone - is specified in the post.

On the roads of the occupied Crimea, eyewitnesses spotted vehicles of the 12th Department of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which is responsible for nuclear munitions. Vehicles with the code 39 were seen in Kerch and on the Kerch Peninsula.