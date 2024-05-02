Occupants in Crimea are "stormy": sirens sound in military units

A siren is sounding in Russian military units in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, according to UNN.

Prior to that, the channel also reported that the Crimean bridge was closed to vehicular traffic.

Add

Some time before these reports appeared, there was information about the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons from the territory of Crimea. After that, the media reported explosions in Kryvyi Rih.