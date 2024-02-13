Occupants hit Donetsk region with Uragan: houses and power lines damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupation forces shelled the village of Tsukuryno with Uragan multiple rocket launchers, damaging buildings and infrastructure.
The occupation forces of the Russian Federation attacked the Selydiv community with Uragan MLRS. This was reported by the Selydivsk city military administration, UNN reports.
Details
Today at about 10:40 the enemy attacked the territory of Tsukuryno with Uragan MLRS. As a result of the attack, 2 two-story residential buildings, 1 car and a power line were damaged
There is no preliminary information on casualties.
Recall
Yesterday, February 12, Russian troops fired S-300 missiles at a private sector in the town of Selydove, Donetsk region, wounding a grandmother and her two grandsons.