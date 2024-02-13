Occupants hit Donetsk region with Uragan: houses and power lines damaged

The occupation forces of the Russian Federation attacked the Selydiv community with Uragan MLRS. This was reported by the Selydivsk city military administration, UNN reports.

Details

Today at about 10:40 the enemy attacked the territory of Tsukuryno with Uragan MLRS. As a result of the attack, 2 two-story residential buildings, 1 car and a power line were damaged - summarized in the MBA.

There is no preliminary information on casualties.

At night, occupants shelled Selydove in Donetsk region, a person was injured in the rubble

Recall

Yesterday, February 12, Russian troops fired S-300 missiles at a private sector in the town of Selydove, Donetsk region, wounding a grandmother and her two grandsons.