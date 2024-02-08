At night, occupants shelled Selydove in Donetsk region, a person was injured in the rubble

On the night of February 8, Russian occupants fired rockets at the town of Selydove, Donetsk region. The enemy fired on the city from 00:25 to 00:30. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Selydove City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the occupiers' attack in Selydove, multi-storey residential buildings and educational institutions were partially destroyed or damaged, and a guard who was guarding the building was trapped under the rubble of one of the latter.

All services work in the field the city administration added.

