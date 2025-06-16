$41.450.04
Occupants attacked Sumy with drones for the second time in a day - Head of OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1624 views

On June 16, the Russians attacked the city of Sumy twice with drones, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the population.

Occupants attacked Sumy with drones for the second time in a day - Head of OVA

On the night and day of June 16, the Russian army carried out two drone attacks on the city of Sumy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

The head of the region said that the strikes began at night and continued after 1 p.m., when the occupiers attacked the city center for the second time.

Russian troops continue to terrorize the civilian population

- said Oleh Hryhorov, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged as a result of the strikes. According to Hryhorov, an administrative building was damaged, and windows were broken in apartments and buildings.

Tonight, the Russian army launched another attack on the regional center, and after 1 p.m., it attacked the city center again with drones

- he said.

Despite the destruction, no casualties were reported among the population.

"There were no casualties among the people," Hryhorov said.

According to him, the Russian strikes once again demonstrate a disregard for international humanitarian law.

"Russia continues to violate all norms of international humanitarian law by striking at places where civilians are present," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

Hryhorov also called on residents of the region to take air raid alerts seriously.

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner11.06.25, 04:47 • 42505 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

