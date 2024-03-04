Occupants attack Nikopol district with drones, artillery and rockets: houses and gas pipeline damaged

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17001 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 54799 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42295 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 210278 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189507 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176231 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221291 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249300 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155115 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371636 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14919 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 54750 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 210229 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 170861 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189472 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11214 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20236 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20825 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36207 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44013 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Occupants attack Nikopol district with drones, artillery and rockets: houses and gas pipeline damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22961 views

Throughout the day, Nikopol district and the city of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region were shelled by enemy drones, artillery and rockets, damaging several buildings, structures, a minibus and a gas pipeline.

Occupants attack Nikopol district with drones, artillery and rockets: houses and gas pipeline damaged

During the day, the occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones, artillery and missiles. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

Throughout the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol district - the district center and Marhanets community. Fortunately, there were no casualties. But there is destruction

- summarized the head of the OVA. 

According to him, as a result of hostile attacks, private enterprises and 9 local houses were damaged. In addition, an outbuilding was damaged, and another was destroyed.

The shelling also damaged a minibus and a garage. Several power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged, he said. 

Addendum

Lysak also noted that air defense systems were operating in Dniprovsky district . The falling debris of the downed missile set fire to an unused building. The fire was extinguished by rescuers.

Russians hit Nikopol region with "Shahed" and shelled power line with artillery04.03.24, 07:37 • 95332 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Dnipro
