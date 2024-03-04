Occupants attack Nikopol district with drones, artillery and rockets: houses and gas pipeline damaged

During the day, the occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones, artillery and missiles. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

Throughout the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol district - the district center and Marhanets community. Fortunately, there were no casualties. But there is destruction - summarized the head of the OVA.

According to him, as a result of hostile attacks, private enterprises and 9 local houses were damaged. In addition, an outbuilding was damaged, and another was destroyed.

The shelling also damaged a minibus and a garage. Several power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged, he said.

Addendum

Lysak also noted that air defense systems were operating in Dniprovsky district . The falling debris of the downed missile set fire to an unused building. The fire was extinguished by rescuers.

