Russians hit Nikopol region with "Shahed" and shelled power line with artillery
Kyiv • UNN
Russians attacked the Nikopol district in Ukraine with an Iranian kamikaze drone that damaged a post office, a house and a car, and shelled a power line with artillery in Marhanets.
On Sunday evening, March 3, Nikopol district came under enemy attack. The aggressor hit the district center with a kamikaze drone. The post office, a private house and a car were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
It is also noted that the occupants shelled Marhanets with heavy artillery. They hit a power line.
Preliminary, no casualties.
