In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 20852 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 71054 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50563 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 228967 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202636 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180587 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 224026 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249946 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155790 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371788 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 22863 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 70987 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 228902 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184378 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202584 views
Russians hit Nikopol region with "Shahed" and shelled power line with artillery

Kyiv • UNN

 95332 views

Russians attacked the Nikopol district in Ukraine with an Iranian kamikaze drone that damaged a post office, a house and a car, and shelled a power line with artillery in Marhanets.

Russians hit Nikopol region with "Shahed" and shelled power line with artillery

On Sunday evening, March 3, Nikopol district came under enemy attack. The aggressor hit the district center with a kamikaze drone. The post office, a private house and a car were damaged.  This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It is also noted that the occupants shelled Marhanets with heavy artillery. They hit a power line.

Preliminary, no casualties.

The enemy struck 177 times at 6 localities in Zaporizhzhia over the last day04.03.24, 07:30 • 47540 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
