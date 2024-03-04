Russians hit Nikopol region with "Shahed" and shelled power line with artillery

On Sunday evening, March 3, Nikopol district came under enemy attack. The aggressor hit the district center with a kamikaze drone. The post office, a private house and a car were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It is also noted that the occupants shelled Marhanets with heavy artillery. They hit a power line.

Preliminary, no casualties.

